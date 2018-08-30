× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more really hot day… Highs will reach the low to mid 90s again this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb into the triple digits (100 to 105). We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building this afternoon. An isolated shower/storm is possible this afternoon as a cold front moves our way.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers/storms. Lows will return to the mid 70s tonight and it will still be muggy.

The cold front will linger along the coast on Friday, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast. The front will also drop temperatures a few degrees. Highs will drop into the upper 80s on Friday but it will still be very humid.

A few scattered showers/storms are possible this weekend but the weekend will not be a washout. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 30th

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving off the coast of Senegal are associated with a broad area of low pressure. A more well-defined low pressure system is forecast to form between Senegal and the Cabo Verde Islands later today. The low is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend while moving west or WNW at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.