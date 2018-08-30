One dead, one injured in Suffolk tractor-trailer crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident with a fatality in the 7000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard Thursday morning.

Emergency Communications was notified of the accident at 6:08 a.m.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the tractor trailer was ground transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway at this location is expected to remain closed for four to five hours due to the ongoing investigation. Public Works has responded to established detours southbound at Little Fork Road and northbound at Collins Road.