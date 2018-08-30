Seniors receive discounted admission to Nauticus all September

NORFOLK, Va. – September is for seniors at Nauticus!

All month long, adults ages 55 and older can visit Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin for just $13. No other discounts will apply.

Additionally, in recognition of Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, September 9, grandparents will receive free admission when accompanied by a paying grandchild. One free grandparent admission per each grandchild is allowed.

Hours will be Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning September 10, the museum and the battleship will be closed on Mondays.

Nauticus is located at One Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.