Redskins, Ravens wrap-up preseason LIVE on News 3 Thursday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Washington Redskins conclude their 2018 preseason schedule Thursday night when they face the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3.

Thursday’s game will mark the fifth consecutive preseason match up between the Redskins and Ravens in Baltimore since 2009. Last Friday, the Redskins suffered a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos to drop their preseason record to 1-and-2. Washington has not had a losing preseason record since 2009.

Newly acquired running back Adrian Peterson made his Redskins debut vs. Denver. Peterson rushed for 56 yards on 11 attempts (5.1 avg.) and recorded seven consecutive carries on the Redskins second drive of the game.

The preseason game will serve as another evaluation tool as the Redskins and all NFL teams prepare to trim their rosters to 53 players in advance of the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Sept. 1. Head Coach Jay Gruden responded to the questions regarding the 53-man roster position battles during his media availability.

“However many we keep is coming down to the wire,” said Gruden. “I like to keep an open mind and then we’ll have lengthy discussions about it with everybody involved and get the opinions out there and then make a decision.”

On the other sideline, Robert Griffin III, the Redskins’ first round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, is fighting for a roster spot with the Ravens.

Thursday’s matchup between the Redskins and Ravens will mark the 11th preseason meeting between the two teams all-time. The Ravens lead the all-time preseason series, 7-3. Included below are the 10 previous preseason games played between the two teams dating back to their first meeting in 2003: