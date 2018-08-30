Ravens best Redskins in backup battle as preseason concludes

BALTIMORE, Md. – The preseason finale week in the NFL is hardly ever one that is must-watch TV. For those that were tuned in, a battle of backups ensued, as the Ravens beat the Redskins 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Washington finishes the exhibition games with a 1-and-3 record, their first losing mark in the preseason since 2009.

‘Skins quarterback Kevin Hogan was able to audition once more for a spot on the 53-man roster. Playing the entire game, Hogan went 22-of-38, throwing for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Undrafted free agent receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. hauled in three catches for 75 yards, while seventh-round draft pick Trey Quinn caught three for 43 yards. The battle for receiver spots four through six were still going on.

Another candidate for one of those spots, Brian Quick, caught the first touchdown throw from Hogan in the second quarter.

With an ongoing competition at running back, each got their chance to make noise. Rob Kelley led the team with 49 yards on 11 carries, while recent free agent signing De’Veon Smith rushed for 42 yards on seven carries. Samaje Perine tallied 30 yards on the ground, but also fumbled once.

Washington will need to cut their roster down to 53 men by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The ‘Skins now turn their attention to the regular season opener in Arizona against the Cardinals on September 9th.