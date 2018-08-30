Poquoson Police report multiple thefts from vehicles

POQUOSON, Va. – Police in Poquoson are warning residents after a string of thefts from vehicles that occurred Monday morning.

During the hours between midnight and 6:00 a.m., a suspect or suspects unlawfully entered multiple vehicles that were parked in residential areas along the 600 and 700 blocks of Yorktown Road, Powhatan Drive and Merritt Drive. They then removed cash, cell phone accessories, medications and various items of value from these vehicles.

Poquoson Police responded to the area on a report of a suspicious person and located a suspect. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

The police department is now in possession of a number of items that are believed to have been stolen but remain unclaimed. Citizens living in the area described above are requested to check their vehicles for any evidence of tampering or property being stolen.

The one thing that each of these reported incidents has in common is that all cars were reported to be unlocked at the time the thefts occurred. Therefore, the Poquoson Police Department is advising all residents to take the following actions to protect their property.

Please keep your vehicle doors locked at night, even when the cars are parked in a driveway.

Protect your valuables by removing them from your vehicles at night and securing them inside of your homes.

Keep exterior lights on around your home at night to discourage criminals from targeting your property.

Keep all garages and exterior buildings locked at night and refrain from leaving valuable tools and equipment outside in plain view.

Report any suspicious activity to the police by immediately dialing 911 when you observe it. In this way, residents can best assist police in preventing additional larcenies and minimize their own chances of becoming a victim of this type of crime.

If you have any questions regarding these thefts or information to report on any other unsolved crime in Poquoson, please call the police department at 868-3501 or the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.