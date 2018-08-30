ODU sends alert after shot fired during armed robbery near campus

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University sent out an alert Thursday afternoon after an armed robbery near campus.

ODU said campus police and Norfolk Police responded to an armed robbery which happened at a Hair of the Dog on the corner of the Hampton Blvd and 49th Street around 3:30 p.m.

A man reported he was confronted by two subjects he knew who demanded his personal property, and displayed a handgun, the alert said.

During the encounter, one subject produced a black semi-automatic handgun and discharged one round. The alert then said the suspects ran towards Killam Avenue.

The suspects are described as a black male with light complexion 19-20 years old with a tan shirt, dark shorts and a mini afro with a black handgun and another black male 19-20 years old in a black t-shirt, dark shorts with mini dreads.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police at 757-683-4000 or the Norfolk Crime Line (888-LOCK-U-UP).