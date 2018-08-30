Norfolk Police, barbers offer free back-to-school haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is partnering with local barbers to give back to the community.

The department’s community outreach program, “Five-0 and Fades,” will give free haircuts – and encouragement – to 400 school-age boys ages 5 through 18.

In addition to free haircuts, there will be numerous opportunities for youth and their families to engage with Norfolk officers in a block-party atmosphere of games, free food and fun activities including K-9 and bomb robot demonstrations and social services information.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 2 at the Southside STEM Academy. The first 300 boys to receive haircuts will also receive a free backpack.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a haircut.

Five-0 and Fades was originally launched January 2017 with a live community barbershop forum, for discussions on difficult topics between officers and young men.