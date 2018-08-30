Man who drove, ran and swam to flee troopers has charge certified to grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who was charged after running, driving and swimming away from police had one of his charges certified to a grand jury Thursday.

James Hill’s charge of eluding police was certified, and one count of reckless driving and one count of driving on a suspended or revoked license were both certified misdemeanor.

One count of reckless driving and endangering pedestrians and one count of driving without license were both noelle prosequi,

Hill was found guilty of improper passing on the right shoulder and failing to yield right of way.

On June 28, a Virginia State Trooper tried to stop a 2008 Jeep Cherokee for reckless driving.

This was in Virginia Beach in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Lynnhaven Parkway. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, troopers said.

The Jeep exited the interstate at the Rosemont Road, turning onto Virginia Beach Boulevard and continued until the driver reached Oconee Avenue where he stopped the vehicle in an apartment complex culdesac.

Virginia State Police said the driver then ran and jumped into a nearby canal, swimming across to the another adjoining neighborhood.