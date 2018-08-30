Man arrested for child pornography, accused of having a relationship with 13 year old girl in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - 26-year-old Christopher Lee Holly was arrested on child pornography charges at his Norfolk home on July 2.

Holly faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of producing child porn and four counts of propose sex by computer ect.

The suspect is accused of meeting a 13-year-old girl outside the Peninsula Family Skate Center on March 15, 2018.

Detailed court documents said Holly was communicating with a 13-year-old girl through Whisper before they met. Whisper is a social media app that allows users to post photos and videos anonymously.

Records show the young girl communicated her age with the suspect, but Holly is accused of telling her that he was 16.

Documents read that Holly asked the victim for sexual favors in exchange for money and received photos of her private parts.

The investigator working the case said the girl noticed that Holly was much older outside the Peninsula Family Skate Center and later denied completing the sexual favors.

She immediately reported the incident to police.

News 3 went to Holly's home, but no one answered. A next door neighbor said he saw police the same day Holly was arrested.

"They came in at daybreak and went out there, picked him up and took him out," said Baxter Vendrick. "I knew there were things going on not very well because his wife had been gone for a year or so."

Holly was denied bond and is expected to be back in court on November 8.