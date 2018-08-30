James City Co. crews working hazmat situation after substance leaks in U.S. Postal vehicle

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – James City County emergency personnel are working a hazmat situation in the 4600 block of Noland Boulevard in Lightfoot Thursday afternoon.

A call reporting an unknown substance that had apparently leaked from a container came in at 2:35 p.m.

Authorities say the substance spilled inside a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. The postal service employee received medical evaluation and required only minimal care.

There is no indication of any immediate concern at this time, according to emergency personnel.

A firefighter was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for heat-related problems. He is said to be in stable condition.

The James City County Fire and Police Departments, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety also responded to the scene. The Department of Fire and Life Safety is assisting in identifying the substance.

Authorities are continuing efforts to allow residents of Liberty Crossings townhomes to access the neighborhood as the situation permits.

