Indian River, Norview not losing sleep as first 757 Showdown arrives

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Some teams feel anxiety before they hit the field for their first Friday under the lights. That's not the case for Norview, and certainly not for Indian River.

The first Hercules Fence 757 Showdown of the season pits the Pilots against the hosting Braves. Norview kicked their season off in North Carolina last week in a loss to Northeastern.

Indian River, although it's their home and season opener, doesn't feel any nerves, they're just ready to ball.

"It's a good team we're playing, but we're better than them," said new Indian River quarterback Dominique Brooks. "We got the talent, hard work, we practice everyday, so I think we'll be ready, I won't lose any sleep."

Four-star recruit and one of Virginia's top 2019 talents is Ben Smiley. The Braves defensive tackle is all about business in his final season. "I'm just ready to go out there, to ball out with my teammates for the first last game."

For Norview, it's a new season, and a new era. After coach Dealton Cotton retired to be the school's full-time athletic director, he brought in Reginald Chavis.

Chavis, the ex-Smithfield coach, took the Packers to three straight playoff appearances.

The Pilots have bought into Reggie's route. "I think they've bought into it, they have no choice, I'm not going anywhere," Chavis jokingly said.

"One thing I tell the guys all the time, tay focused on the process, the little things. Dont get caught up in the results, because you start missing things that get you to where you want to be."

