How the medical community is working to address opioid withdrawal syndrome on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Every day, more than 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. One of the most powerful factors driving opioid dependence and addictive behaviors is opioid withdrawal. We learn about how the medical community is working to address opioid withdrawal syndrome. For more information visit www.OpioidWithdrawalSyndrome.com.
