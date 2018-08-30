Have a healthy start to the school year with a back-to-school health checklist

School is starting up again, and pencils, notebooks and backpacks aren’t the only things parents need to put on their to-do lists – a back-to-school health checklist is important to help children succeed.

Kids need to be healthy and alert to do well in school, which means parents need to prepare for everything from physicals to “germ warfare,” according to a release by Patient First.

Here are five tips to kick-start the school year in a healthy way: