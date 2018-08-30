Hampton Roads Regional Jail taps Norfolk Sheriff’s Office veteran as new assistant superintendent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A veteran of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is slated to become the newest assistant superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

On September 10, Lt. Col. Chris Walz will assume his duties. He is currently the Chief of Corrections at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and has more than 28 years of experience in the field of corrections.

Walz also served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

With extensive training in both the military and in corrections, Walz is a certified General Instructor, Firearms Instructor and Certified Defensive Tactics Instructor through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. He is a Dale Cargegie Graduate and has completed several leadership and career development courses while in the Marines, including classes at the Marine Corps Institute.

“We’re excited to bring Lt. Col. Walz to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail family. He brings with him years of experience and we know that he is going to be able to jump right in and have a great impact on the facility,” said Superintendent David Hackworth.

Hackworth, the former Chief Deputy of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office who has 31 years of service in law enforcement, was sworn in as the jail’s superintendent in late June.