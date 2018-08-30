× First Warning Forecast: Storms Rolling In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

One more really hot day… We are already in the 90s for most spots with the heat index values anywhere from 98 to 111. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building this afternoon. An isolated shower/storm is possible this afternoon as a cold front moves our way. Rain chances go up to 30% overnight with a chance of a thunderstorm.

The cold front will linger along the coast on Friday, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast. The front will also drop temperatures a few degrees. Highs will drop into the upper 80s on Friday but it will still be very humid.

A few scattered showers/storms are possible this weekend but the weekend will not be a washout. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 30th

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

Tropical Update

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” is forming off the coast of Africa. It is about 425 miles ESE of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 12 mph. This general motion with a gradual turn toward the WNW is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so.

11:00 AM AST Thu Aug 30

Location: 12.9°N 18.4°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

