× First Warning Forecast: Not as hot, afternoon scattered storms

A cold front will continue to move in overnight with scattered showers and storms. Storms will continue to move out with drier conditions by the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.

The cold front will be slow to move out keeping us unsettled through Saturday. Partly sunny skies to end the work week with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms. It won’t be as hot. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s.

A very similar day in store for Saturday. We will see a little more cloud cover and a chance for more showers and storms. The entire weekend won’t be a washout though. Sunday will be the pick though, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Labor day is looking mainly dry with just a 20% chance of showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with afternoon scattered showers/storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

The system is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and a general motion toward the west-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next 2 to 3 days. On the forecast track, the disturbance or the tropical cyclone is expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands on Friday and Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm Friday or Friday night. Environmental conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical cyclone on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

11:00 PM AST Thu Aug 30

Location: 13.2°N 20.9°W

Moving: W at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

A tropical wave located over the north-central Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from Hispaniola eastward to the Leeward Islands, as well as the adjacent northeastern Caribbean Sea and Atlantic waters. This activity is forecast to spread westward to west northwestward, but strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent any significant development of this system during the next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive when the system reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

