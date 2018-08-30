Einstein Bros. Bagels releases fall menu

September is just around the corner, and fall officially begins in 23 days – but Einstein Bros. Bagels released its fall menu Thursday to give its guests something to look forward to as the new season approaches.

The bagel chain is offering limited-time pumpkin-flavored items such as a pumpkin walnut crunch bagel with pumpkin “shmear,” a pumpkin muffin and a pumpkin pie latte in anticipation of fall.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has locations in Chesapeake and Norfolk, on Volvo Parkway and inside Old Dominion University’s library.