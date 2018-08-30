Department of Transportation announces $7 million grant to Norfolk International Airport

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $616.9 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of a total of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding.

The grants include a $7 million award to Norfolk International Airport to rehabilitate Terminal A and construct a 5,000 square-foot facility where U.S. Customs and Border Protection will process passengers arriving on general aviation international flights.

“These grants will help Norfolk International Airport better serve the flying public, as well as strengthening the economy and creating jobs in this community,” said Secretary Chao.

The grants fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons and terminal projects. These projects are important to the safety and efficiency of the nation’s system of airports.

Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.