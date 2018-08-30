CHKD earns full Level I Pediatric Trauma Center status

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) has been designated as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center by the Virginia Commissioner of Health, M. Norman Oliver, MD.

CHKD earned provisional status as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in September 2017. In July 2018, a multidisciplinary Health Department team conducted a follow-up site visit to verify the hospital’s adherence to Virginia trauma center standards.

During the provisional period, CHKD’s trauma team cared for almost 600 trauma patients. The follow-up site visit resulted in unanimous recommendation for approval from all reviewers.

Level I Trauma Centers care for the most severely injured patients and have the resources to address all aspects of accidental injury, from prevention through rehabilitation. The pediatric trauma center designation requires CHKD to meet Level I criteria for patients less than 15 years of age.