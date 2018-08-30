Hampton Roads eviction problem addressed after every major city made top evictions list

NORFOLK, Va. – Campaign to Reduce Evictions work groups are in Norfolk discussing solutions for the eviction problem in the city as well as in Hampton.

Since May, those groups “have considered how to provide well-tailored prevention services, increase the supply of affordable housing, and reform Virginia’s laws to ensure just outcomes in eviction proceedings.”

Thursday, they will discuss new data on evictions and findings of the newly-released Affordable Clean Energy Project report on electricity burdens in households across the state.

In April every major Hampton Roads city ranked on a list of the top evicting cities in the country.

Several of the city representatives said the rankings are flawed. For example, the report says there were 2,538 evictions in Hampton in 2016, but City Manager Mary Bunting says there were no more than 1,457. She had city staff look into the numbers and says the report was focused on a phase of the eviction process, but does not accurately reflect the number of people actually forced to leave their homes.

