An artist creates paper flowers that last a lifetime on Coast Live

Posted 12:20 pm, August 30, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lisa Davenport brings us the story of local artist Nevia Ortiz, who starts with ordinary items like cardstock, crepe paper, fabric, or maps and turns them into gorgeous faux florals. To read more at Coastal Virginia Magazine visit coastalvirginiamag.com/coast-live.