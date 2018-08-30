2019 St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking gets underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – News 3 is taking action to fight childhood cancer, and we invite you to join the countdown to the 2019 St. Jude dream home giveaway!

Childhood cancer survivors, sponsors and volunteers got together Thursday morning to turn that dirt for the groundbreaking for the 2019 dream home.

The future home will be constructed in Virginia Beach in the Emeral Forest neighborhood on Barkie Drive.

Southern Bank and Bannister Nissan are returning this year to provide the early bird prize of a brand new car!

Bannister Manager Nick Williams said they are excited to be back to help kids fight cancer, “The Bannister company is a family company, so that is what Dan Bannister is all about, family.”

Tickets for next years home will go on sale at the beginning of 2019.

Last year the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home was also in Virginia Beach and was four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,300 square feet and was an estimated value of $750,000!

