You can now buy HRT tickets at Food Lion stores

NORFOLK, Va. – Food Lion shoppers now have a convenient way to purchase transit tickets.

Customers are now able to buy tickets for the bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit at Food Lion stores in Hampton Roads. Shoppers who once purchased tickets at recently closed Farm Fresh stores can now do so at locations near those old stores.

“This important agreement between Food Lion and HRT allows our customers to conveniently pick up tickets as part of their weekly shopping routines,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “Thanks to the team at HRT and Food Lion for making this a reality.”

Stores will offer the following tickets:

GoPass 1 Day

Half fare

7 Day

30 Day

30 Day half fare

Paratransit tickets

Customers are encouraged to request tickets from the customer service counter and not at the cash register. Stores will only accept cash or debit card transactions for transit tickets. No credit card sales for transit tickets will be allowed.

There are 65 Food Lion stores in Hampton Roads. HRT tickets are not available in Suffolk.

Click here for a complete list of where you can purchase HRT tickets. All you have to do is click on the city that is relevant to you.

Click here for more information on transit services.