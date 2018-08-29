York-Poquoson deputies searching for suspects who fired shots into occupied home

YORK CO., Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Little Bay Avenue Tuesday night.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in the area for a reported breaking and entering in process around 8:30 p.m. They were also told that shots were being fired into the home.

Before deputies arrived, the suspects ran away from the home, got into a black sedan and fired more shots at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the area.

Deputies searched the area and were unable to find the suspects. The victim recognized the suspects but refused to identify them.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.