Woman accused of stabbing Virginia Beach credit union teller says she wants to be in psychiatric hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman accused of stabbing a credit union teller and then fleeing from police was in court for the first time today.

Shontrina Fountain faces malicious wounding charges and felony assault of a police officer.

Fountain was rolled into court in a wheelchair Wednesday and sat with her head on her hand, asking few questions. She told a judge that she has been in a psychiatric hospital and that's where she wants to be.

Court documents stated she was being watched for possible internal bleeding on her brain after Friday's incident. News 3 spoke with family members who said they are worried about her mental state.

According to court documents, Fountain is accused of slashing an employee's throat inside the Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road.

Not long after she reportedly drove off from the scene, she was confronted by officers who said she refused their commands. Court documents said officers tazed Fountain three times and shot at her before taking her into custody.

Wednesday in court she was appointed a public defender and will have a bond hearing next Tuesday.