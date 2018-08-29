Why it’s never too late to start saving money on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to a recent PenFed Credit Union survey, the majority of adults (62 percent) have less than $5,000 in savings. Thea Mason, Director and Head of Deposit Products at PenFed Credit Union, says it's never too late to start saving. For more information please visit PenFed.org.
