Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 7 PM for eastern Virginia. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 105.

More heat and humidity… Highs will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb into the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds building this afternoon. With the heat and humidity, an afternoon “pop up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures will return to the mid 90s Thursday with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. A cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing in scattered showers and storms.

The cold front will linger along the coast on Friday, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast. The front will also drop temperatures a few degrees. Highs will drop to near 90 on Friday and into the upper 80s this weekend. A few scattered showers/storms are possible this weekend but the weekend will not be a washout.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 29th

1988 F2 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late Thursday or early Friday, with an area of low pressure likely to form between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this system is possible over the weekend while it moves WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Development could be limited early next week when the system reaches cooler waters west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

