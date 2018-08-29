Virginia Sports Hall of Fame honors NCAA champions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is updating its exhibits along the Walk the Hall tour in Town Center of Virginia Beach.

As part of the refresh, the Hall has chosen to honor the first and most-recent NCAA championship teams from Virginia schools in its College and University Champions Exhibit.

Wednesday, the Hall hosted representatives from the 1947 William & Mary men’s tennis team, the 1972 Roanoke College men’s basketball team, the 2018 James Madison women’s lacrosse team and the 2018 Virginia Wesleyan softball team.

The VWU softball team claimed its second-straight NCAA Division III national title in May.