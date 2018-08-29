Service members help local teachers prepare for school year in ‘Servicing Our Schools’ initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The military is giving back to the Hampton Roads community ahead of the new school year.

More than 180 service members visited 13 schools in Chesapeake Wednesday to help teachers set up their classroom.

News 3 Photojournalist Tykhari Cole has a look at this year's "Servicing Our Schools" initiative.

Tiffany Johnson, Navy School Liaison Officer for Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads and the organizer of the event, said she received a ton of messages from educators interested in participating.

"I just sent the message out to the elementary principals who would like some extra help, and the emails started coming in - 'Yes! Add Me, Add Me!'" Johnson said.

Grassfield Elementary School Principal Kim Pinello stressed how important it is to prepare for the school year and expressed gratitude for the volunteers who lent their support.

“It is an incredibly important task because the two busiest times of the year in the classroom, as far as time-wise, is the set up and breakdown. They’re doing things such as setting up bookshelves, labeling books, putting together carpets, etc. You name it, I think we have them doing it," she said.

And the volunteers were more than happy to help.

“Our service members, they truly understand and appreciate the important work that our educators do on a daily basis. So it’s an honor for us to give back and volunteer in our schools," said Johnson.

