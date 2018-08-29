Pack-ed paycheck: QB Aaron Rodgers receives massive new contract from Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rodgers is richer than any other player in NFL history.

Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers give franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers a four-year contract extension worth $134 million. This, according to Mike Jones of USA Today.

NFL Network analyst James Jones reports Rodgers will receive more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Per Ian Rapoport, Rodgers’ $57.5 million signing bonus is the largest in NFL history. Spotrac reports Rodgers will be the highest average paid player ($33.5 million/season) in the history of football by $3.5 million.

Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP, turns 35 years-old December 2nd. The six-time Pro Bowl selection ranks sixth among active players in passing touchdowns (313) and eighth in passing yards (38,502). He’s 94-and-48 as a starter with only 78 career interceptions.

Of note: A reported $57.5M signing bonus for Rodgers (the largest ever) means the #Packers will carry at least $23M of dead cap in 2022, when Aaron is 38-years-old – $11.5M in 2023. — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 29, 2018

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is signing his name to his 4-year contract extension as we speak and when he does, he’ll net a $57.5M signing bonus. By the end of 2018, thanks to his $134M extension, Rodgers gets $66.9M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018