Pack-ed paycheck: QB Aaron Rodgers receives massive new contract from Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rodgers is richer than any other player in NFL history.
Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers give franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers a four-year contract extension worth $134 million. This, according to Mike Jones of USA Today.
NFL Network analyst James Jones reports Rodgers will receive more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Per Ian Rapoport, Rodgers’ $57.5 million signing bonus is the largest in NFL history. Spotrac reports Rodgers will be the highest average paid player ($33.5 million/season) in the history of football by $3.5 million.
Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP, turns 35 years-old December 2nd. The six-time Pro Bowl selection ranks sixth among active players in passing touchdowns (313) and eighth in passing yards (38,502). He’s 94-and-48 as a starter with only 78 career interceptions.