Newport News man arrested for indecent liberties with child after teen says he showed her inappropriate videos

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a child after a teenager alerted police.

On August 3 a 17-year-old Newport News teen went to police headquarters to file a report about an incident involving an acquaintance, known to the victim ‘in a supervisory role.’ police said.

The victim said that on July 31, 53-year-old Terry Jones went to her work place and showed her an inappropriate video containing sexual content, on his cell phone.

The victim returned to work and reported that Jones left and later texted the victim’s phone regarding the images.

Police said Jones was arrested after an investigation and charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child by a Parent/etc.