Navy taps Fleet Master Chief Russel Smith as 15th MCPON

WASHINGTON — Chief of Naval Operations CNO, Adm. John Richardson, selected a new Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Navy, Fleet Master Chief Russell Smith will become the 15th MCPON, serving as the senior-ranking enlisted leader and adviser to the CNO.

“After a thorough and deliberate review process, I am confident that Fleet Master Chief Smith is the right leader to be our Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy,” said Richardson. “I look forward to working with him to advocate for our Sailors and their families selflessly serving around the world.”

Smith’s appointment to the position follows the stepping down of Master Chief Petty Officer Steven S. Giodano, who held the position for less than two years.

The Navy added that Richardson chose Smith following a comprehensive review of potential candidates.