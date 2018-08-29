Music news with Monet from Alt 105-3 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Sad news from the band We Came as Romans. A special appearance at at England’s Reading Festival. And no one knows for sure what's up with Green Day's new album. Monet from Alt 105-3 (alt1053.iheart.com) has music news from iHeartRadio.