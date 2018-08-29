Marine Patrol keeps water perimeter of Langley Air Force Base secure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - While Langley Air Force Base might be best known for the powerful fighter jets that take-off from its runways, the geographic location of the base bordering the Back River means there's a water component to base security.

The 633rd Security Forces Squadron Boat Patrol ensures the base remains safe from the water.

“Langley AFB has more than nine miles of coastline,” said Air Force Technical Sergeant Brandon Keller, Marine Patrol Non-commissioned Officer in Charge. “It’s our responsibility to secure that perimeter and protect our base people and assets.”

News 3 went out on the water Wednesday to see the Marne Patrol mission first-hand.