Injured sea turtle expected to be released after recovering at NC Aquarium

MANTEO, N.C. – An injured sea turtle will soon return to the ocean after making strides in recovery at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Discovered by kite surfers off Rodanthe in May, the loggerhead sea turtle – named Alexander Graham Bell by STAR Center staff – was lethargic and suffered from a serious head wound.

At the recommendation of Aquarium veterinarians, Bell received an initial Computed Tomography (CT) scan at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center so staff members could better assess the turtle’s future care needs. He received a follow-up scan in early August to see how his wound was healing.

Staff say Bell has greatly improved since he was brought to the STAR Center, and veterinarians hope he will make a full recovery so he can be released in the near future.