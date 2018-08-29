Gunshot victims walk into CHKD after Norfolk double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured Tuesday night.

Authorities say the two victims walked into the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with non-life threatening gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m.

The victims told police they were shot somewhere in the city but could not provide an exact location.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

