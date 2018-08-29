Fox tests positive for rabies at Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Health Department issued a warning after another animal has tested positive for rabies.

In the last five weeks, health officials have issued four alerts about animals with rabies.

Mother of six Jessica Waller was stunned to learn that a fox found on 19th St. at the Oceanfront tested positive for rabies.

According to city officials, the fox was discovered over the weekend; the results came back Wednesday.

The CDC said rabies is most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, usually raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes.

The agency's latest statistics show in 2015, there were 5,508 cases of rabies in animals and three human cases in the United States.

“It’s neurological. It affects the brain, so you’re going to an animal that looks drunk,” said Dr. Erin Drinkwater with the East Beach Veterinary Care.

A dead raccoon tested positive two days ago in the Lynn Cove subdivision, and two other rabid raccoons were reported in other parts of Virginia Beach in late July, according to city officials.

“You never want to approach an animal that is acting funny or staggering. You always want to call Animal Control,” said Dr. Drinkwater. “Vaccinate your dogs and cats.”

Health officials say if you or anyone in your household - including your pets - have been exposed to a wild or stray animal, you should contact your doctor or the health department.