× First Warning Forecast: The Heat Continues

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 7 PM for eastern Virginia. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 105.

We keep turning up the dial for heat and humidity as we head into this week. We are already in 90s for most of us this afternoon with heat index values as high as 107 at Wallops Island. We have very similar set up as the last few days with more cloud cover working in this afternoon and a 10% chance of a quick pop up shower. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s overnight with a mostly clear sky.

High temperatures will return to the mid 90s Thursday with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. A cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing in a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms.

The cold front will linger along the coast on Friday, keeping a chance for scattered showers and storms through Saturday but still not a washout. The front will also drop temperatures a few degrees. Highs will drop to near 90 on Friday and into the upper 80s this weekend.

Sunday and Labor day are looking mainly dry with only a 20% chance of some showers both days and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 29th

1988 F2 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late Thursday or early Friday, with an area of low pressure likely to form between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this system is possible over the weekend while it moves WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Development could be limited early next week when the system reaches cooler waters west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.