× First Warning Forecast: One more day of dangerous heat

One more day of dangerous heat, then tracking the chance for showers and storms.

It will be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear. We could see a little patchy fog.

Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s on Thursday. We will be dealing with dangerous heat once again. Heat index values from 100 to 105 are likely. A cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing a slight chance of scattered showers and storms.

The cold front will be slow to move out keeping us unsettled through Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms. It won’t be as hot. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s.

A very similar day in store for Saturday. We will see a little more cloud cover and a chance for more showers and storms. The entire weekend won’t be a washout though. Sunday will be the pick though, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Labor day are looking mainly dry with just a 20% chance of showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance for a shower or storm (20%), otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A vigorous low pressure area associated with a tropical wave is forecast to form between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday. Conditions appears to be favorable for subsequent additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while the system moves westward or west-northwestward near the Cabo Verde Islands and the adjacent Atlantic. This system is expected to bring rains and gusty winds to those islands in two or three days, and interests in that region should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

