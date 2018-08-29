Female killed in Newport News shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A female has died after being shot in Newport News Wednesday morning.

The shooting was in the 100 block of Mytilene Drive at the City Lane Apartments and the call came into dispatch from a neighbor around 4 a.m., according to police.

Police said the female was shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead by first responders at the apartment officers found her in.

Police have not provided any suspect information. This is still an active investigation.

The age of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

