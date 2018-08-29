Chick-fil-A brings in fall with five new menu and catering options

ATLANTA, Ga. – Chick-fil-A is heading into fall with a few additions to its menu and catering options.

The fast-food company will include 30-Count Nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips and an improved Fruit Cup. Additionally, the catering menu will now offer both a Grilled Chicken Bundle and a Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich.

“We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging. “Many of our guests aren’t aware we have a catering menu, so we’re excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers.”

The company said the items hit restaurants on August 27 and are now available.

New menu options include:

30-Count Nuggets – The 30-Count Nuggets are available nationwide and can be ordered at the counter, through the drive-thru and via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

– The 30-Count Nuggets are available nationwide and can be ordered at the counter, through the drive-thru and via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App. Waffle Potato Chips – Previously only available on the catering menu, the kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternate to our Waffle Fries and are gluten-free. Waffle Potato Chips can now be purchased as a side item to pair with any entrée (or Kid’s Meal) and are still available as side offering on the catering menu.

– Previously only available on the catering menu, the kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternate to our Waffle Fries and are gluten-free. Waffle Potato Chips can now be purchased as a side item to pair with any entrée (or Kid’s Meal) and are still available as side offering on the catering menu. Improved Fruit Cup – Based on customer feedback, the fruit mix has been improved to feature fewer apples and more premium fruit options. The Fruit Cup is served chilled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces and mandarin oranges.

New catering and online order menu options include: