Chesapeake Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to domestic assault

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police need your help to find a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.

They're looking for Glenn Scott Teller, 54, of Virginia Beach. His last known address was on Reon Dr.

Teller is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and strangulation.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.