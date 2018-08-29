Best apps and gadgets to help you start the new school year

When you start a new school year, it can get a little chaotic with homework, sports, and other activities.

These apps and gadgets could help.

  • My Homework – It allows your children to track their homework assignments, projects, and upcoming tests without a paper planner.  You can also set up reminders for deadlines.  This one is especially helpful for students with block scheduling.
  • Cozi – This app will keep the whole family organized.  It has a color-coded calendar that everyone in the family can pull up on their phone.  You can even send agenda emails to family members, set reminders and share grocery lists.
  • Cogi – This is a modern note-taking and voice-recording app. It only records important parts of conversations and lets you add images.
  • Be Focused – With this app you can get things done by breaking up individual tasks with short breaks.
  • Mathway – This helps you solve your most difficult math problems.
  • Rocketbook Everlast – This is a gadget that lets your child take handwritten notes electronically.  It’s a notebook that connects to your smartphone. Everything your child writes will be transferred to the cloud and you can reuse the pages by wiping them with a wet cloth.
  • DoFly Compact Portable Phone Charger – This is great for students who have a long day of activities after their classes and need to keep their phone charged.  It’s tiny and can be clipped to a key ring.

 