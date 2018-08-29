Best apps and gadgets to help you start the new school year
When you start a new school year, it can get a little chaotic with homework, sports, and other activities.
These apps and gadgets could help.
- My Homework – It allows your children to track their homework assignments, projects, and upcoming tests without a paper planner. You can also set up reminders for deadlines. This one is especially helpful for students with block scheduling.
- Cozi – This app will keep the whole family organized. It has a color-coded calendar that everyone in the family can pull up on their phone. You can even send agenda emails to family members, set reminders and share grocery lists.
- News 3 – You can get updates from the First Warning Storm Team anytime, so you’ll always know what to expect outside when your kids head to the bus stop.
- Cogi – This is a modern note-taking and voice-recording app. It only records important parts of conversations and lets you add images.
- Be Focused – With this app you can get things done by breaking up individual tasks with short breaks.
- Mathway – This helps you solve your most difficult math problems.
- Rocketbook Everlast – This is a gadget that lets your child take handwritten notes electronically. It’s a notebook that connects to your smartphone. Everything your child writes will be transferred to the cloud and you can reuse the pages by wiping them with a wet cloth.
- DoFly Compact Portable Phone Charger – This is great for students who have a long day of activities after their classes and need to keep their phone charged. It’s tiny and can be clipped to a key ring.