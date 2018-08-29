16-year-old boy injured in Norfolk domestic dispute

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating an incident that left a teen injured Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Police responded to the 700 block of Marvin Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute, arriving to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from a serious but non-life threatening laceration.

Medics took the teen to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Authorities say a man was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no further information.

