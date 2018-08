ATLANTA, Ga. – Tuesday, the Rays lost at Atlanta – snapping their eight-game win streak. While Tampa Bay was robbed of its ninth win, it will be a ‘first’ that makes Tuesday memorable for Suffolk’s Brandon Lowe.

The Rays right fielder slugs his first career Major League home run, a two-run shot that traveled 396 feet to center field, in the sixth inning of the 9-5 Braves win. Lowe, a Nansemond River High School alumnus born in Newport News, is hitting .213 during his first MLB stint.