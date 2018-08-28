Virginia Beach Police searching for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Authorities say Ryan Schoolcraft was last seen near the intersection of Kempsville Road and Princess Anne Road Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft is described as a white man who is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair with a reddish tint and was last seen wearing a black flat cap and black pants. Police say he was riding a blue mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen Schoolcraft or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.

