VBPD giving away free tickets to Virginia Aquarium for ideas on how to prevent vehicle larcenies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Vehicle larcenies are a growing problem in Hampton Roads, and one local police department will reward a handful of people for coming up with a new and creative way to remind people to lock their car doors.

The Virginia Beach Police Department created the “Beep It to Keep It” contest, in which they are asking for ideas on how to prevent vehicle larcenies. Five winners will receive free admission tickets to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

The contest will run from September 3-October 1. Each week, VBPD will pick five winners who will receive the tickets by mail.

You must provide the following information in order to be eligible:

Full name

Home address (no P.O. boxes)

Email

A short description of how you are helping to prevent vehicle larcenies

Submissions should be less than 500 words. One entry per week per household is permitted; only five tickets per household for the duration of the contest.

Any entry restrictions to the museum are up to the aquarium, and VBPD is not responsible. Tickets expire December 31.

Submit entries to MPO Jason Karangelen at jkarange@vbgov.com.