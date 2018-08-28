Two injured after vehicle hits utility pole in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Washington Street Tuesday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene at 1:45 p.m.

Authorities say the vehicle reportedly hit and damaged a utility pole. The two people inside the vehicle were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via ground transport after receiving emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The road in the area of the crash was closed for about an hour with a detour in place. The westbound lane is currently closed with westbound traffic using the center turn lane and eastbound traffic traveling as normal in the eastbound lane.

Officials say the adjustment in traffic will be in place for approximately four to five hours while crews work to repair the damaged utility pole.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.