Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity… Highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb into the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies today with extra clouds building this afternoon. With the heat and humidity, an afternoon “pop up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

We will continue with this summer-like pattern for most of the work week. High temperatures will return to the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies with slim rain chances through midweek.

A cold front will move into the region late Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will go up Thursday evening and linger into Friday and the weekend as the front stalls out along the coast. The front will also bring in a slight cool down. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 28th

1992 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Some development of this system is possible over the weekend while it moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

